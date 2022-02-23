Bodycam footage released after 3 HPD officers shot in Third Ward area

This shootout happened on Jan. 27 near McGowen and Hutchins streets. HPD also released footage of the shootout that happened during the standoff with the suspect.

HOUSTON — Body camera footage has been released of the shootout that injured three Houston Police Department officers in late January.

EDITORIAL NOTE: The above video originally aired Jan. 28.

The video then shows body camera footage from three SWAT officers who got into a shootout with Caballero during a standoff at his Fifth Ward home.

What happened

This violent incident unfolded on the afternoon of Jan. 27.

Officers were responding to a threat-to-life call and were informed of the suspect and the vehicle he was driving. Officers spotted the suspect's vehicle and attempted a traffic stop but the suspect kept going, leading officers on a chase.

The suspect, later identified as Caballero, crashed out in the 2500 block of Hutchins Street and as he got out of his vehicle he allegedly started shooting at officers who returned fire, possibly shooting Caballero in the neck.

Three officers were injured in this shootout — Officer N. Gadson, 35, Officer D. Hayden, 32, and Officer A. Alvarez, 28. All three officers were taken to Memorial Heramm where they were listed as stable.

Officers Gadson and Hayden have since been released from the hospital. Officer Alvarez remains stable at the hospital.

Caballero was able to get away after he carjacked a woman's white Mercedes.

Hours later, officers went to Caballero's home and saw the white Mercedes parked outside.

A SWAT team was called to the scene and attempted to make contact with Caballero but he ignored commands and later barricaded himself inside the home.

The newly released surveillance video shows SWAT officers surrounding Caballero's home and then you hear gunshots coming from inside the home. SWAT officers were seen returning fire.

Caballero eventually surrendered after an hours-long standoff and was taken to the hospital for the gunshot wound he sustained on his neck.

Caballero has been charged with three counts of attempted capital murder of a police officer and one count of aggravated robbery.

Caballero also faces federal charges for possession of a machine gun and felon in possession of a firearm, according to court documents.

Caballero remains hospitalized from his injuries.

KHOU 11 reporter Grace White is following this story and will have more on KHOU 11 News at 6 p.m.