HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A body believed to be that of a missing boater was found Tuesday morning along the San Jacinto River near the site of Sunday's crash.

The crash also left a man, identified as Galan Ruiz, and woman injured near Rio Villa. That man has been charged with intoxication assault as a result of the crash.

Investigators say Ruiz was operating a boat when it slammed into a bulkhead.

Searching for the missing boater has been tough, because of all the debris that has piled up recently due to heavy rain.

On Monday, Harris County Assistant District Attorney Sean Teare said Ruiz will be charged with felony murder once the identity of the body is confirmed as the missing boater, based on his two prior DWI convictions.

“Everybody involved is praying that’s what happened, that he was disoriented and is alive somewhere,” said Teare. “That’s the best-case scenario, so we’re not going to file a charge or speculate as to identity until we actually have definitive evidence one way or the other.”

Teare says there’s video of the incident, showing the boat going at a high rate of speed before crashing into the bulkhead.

“This is just another example of how deadly it can be to mix alcohol and motor vehicles of any kind,” said Teare. “It’s an extra added danger when you add water to it.”

