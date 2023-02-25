Man arrested in suspected drunken boating crash in Chambers County, sheriff says

A 50-year-old man was seriously injured in the crash and taken to a nearby hospital.

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Texas — A man was arrested after a suspected drunken boating crash in the early morning hours of Saturday, according to the Chambers County Sheriff's Office.

The crash was reported shortly after 1:30 a.m. in Fort Anahuac Park on Saturday. A 21-year-old man was arrested on the charge of intoxication assault with watercraft causes serious bodily injury.

The sheriff's office said the crash is being investigated by Texas Parks and Wildlife game wardens.

“The warm weather is approaching and boating becomes a popular activity in Chambers County. Please make sure the boat operators are sober and experienced at all times when your vessel/boat is underway, especially in the nighttime hours," Sheriff Brian Hawthorne said.