Bond set for woman charged with kidnapping, robbery spree in Galleria area

Lisa Marie Coleman made her first court appearance Monday. She's charged with kidnapping a Galleria employee and robbing at least three westside businesses.

HOUSTON — A judge set bond Monday for a 58-year-old woman accused of kidnapping a Galleria worker and robbing three businesses in November and December.

The total bond for Lisa Marie Coleman was raised to $300,000 -- $75,000 for each charge.

Coleman was arrested on Jan. 19 after Houston police released video of the robber who victims described as nicely-dressed but smelly with a foul body odor.

Investigators believe Coleman stole tens of thousands of dollars during the robbery spree from Nov. 15 to Dec. 23.

Court documents say Coleman confessed to robbing a bank, hotels and sandwich shop, but the scariest crime she admitted to was a kidnapping at the Galleria on Nov. 15.

"There was a tip that led to Miss Coleman's investigation. We would encourage anybody who believes they have any information about this case or about other victims to reach out to the Houston Police Department and our office as well," prosecutor Raine Chandler said.

Records said Coleman ran into a woman in the orange parking garage of the Galleria, pulled out a gun and demanded the woman give her money.

"And the complainant, in fear for her life, gave the defendant cash she had in her pocket," a judge read from court documents.

Coleman allegedly took $160 from the woman, but that wasn't enough.

"She forced the complainant to drive around multiple ATMs to withdraw money that the complainant was unable to withdraw," the judge said.

Court documents said the woman drove to the Randall’s in West University and they both walked inside to the ATM but couldn't get any money. That's when Coleman took off with the woman's keys and phone, records say.

In the other robberies, Coleman handed the victims a note that said somebody was outside waiting with a gun if they didn't give her money.

"The hotel receptionist handed her cash in fear of her life," the judge said.

Coleman faces more robbery charges in addition to the other charges already filed against her.

She could face federal charges as well.

'B.O. bandit' cases

