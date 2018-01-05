Police are on the lookout for a driver who hit a little girl, then fled the scene.

Four-year-old Melany Robledo-Tapia was running through the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 5500 block of Antoine in northwest Houston March 20 when a speeding car hit the girl, then kept going.

The girl was left with cuts, scrapes and bruises all over her body, police said.

HPD investigators describe the vehicle as a dark gray or black BMW with tinted windows with two men in the car. The first few letters on the vehicle's license plates may begin with 'GJ' or 'GJS'.

Anyone with information in the case may call Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS (8744).

