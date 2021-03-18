The man eventually crashed and tried to get away on foot, deputies said.

CROSBY, Texas — A reported domestic disturbance led to a chase and a suspect search early Thursday in the Crosby area, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

The man accused in the chase is in custody and facing charges, according to Captain J. Shannon with HCSO.

The pursuit started before 2 a.m. when deputies were called to a hotel along Highway 90. A woman reported a domestic disturbance and told deputies her boyfriend stole her car.

Deputies spotted the white BMW sedan, but the suspect allegedly refused to stop.

A suspect in a domestic disturbance stole the victims car and fled from district 3 units. He crashed the car on FM 2100 and fled on foot through culverts and a ditch. K9 was used to get him to leave the ditch and surrender. Suspect is headed to jail. pic.twitter.com/0mrXPdscxP — Captain J. Shannon (@HCSO_NightShift) March 18, 2021

Shannon said the man kept going to FM 2100 where he crashed. He then jumped out and ran down a culvert into a ditch.

Deputies brought in a K-9 officer to assist.

“K-9 convinced the subject to come out of the ditch before hit got bit,” said Shannon.