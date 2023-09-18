Driver dead after gunmen open fire on vehicle after crash near Missouri City, HPD says

Houston police said the driver of a silver Mercedes Benz was killed when two guys in a Volkswagen SUV fired at least 10 shots into his vehicle on Blueridge Road.

HOUSTON — Houston police said two men opened fire on a vehicle after a crash near Missouri City on Monday afternoon and the driver of a silver Mercedes was killed.

It happened just after 1 p.m. on Blueridge Rd. near West Fuqua St.

Witnesses said multiple vehicles were involved in the crash and then they heard gunshots.

HPD said two suspects in a white Volkswagen SUV opened fire on the Mercedes before crashing into a tree. They jumped out of the SUV and took off on foot, according to HPD.