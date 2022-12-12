Caught on camera: Violent armed robbery at popular Houston sushi restaurant

For 15 minutes the suspects terrorized employees and diners including a family of 4 with two children.

HOUSTON — Houston police are working to track down two suspects who were caught on camera robbing employees and diners at a popular Japanese restaurant on Washington Avenue.

This happened in the middle of the day Sunday at The Blue Fish.

"It's very shocking. We didn't expect this to happen here on Washington, in daytime too," said manager Kiet Hyunh. "They walked in like regular customers. Just walked in and pointed a gun at all my employees."

The robbers forced the employees to the ground and demanded their wallets, phones and cash before turning their attention to a family dining inside.

"It was a table of four, two boys," said Hyunh. "They were having a great time. Once that happened it was horrible."

The family was forced to the ground too before the armed suspects made their way to the back.

"They know where the areas go," said Hyunh. "They know exactly where they need to go to get the stuff."

Surveillance video showed the robbers grabbing nearly $2,000 in cash once they made their way to the back.

"They ask her for more money and when she said that's all she had, they thought she was lying. That's when they slapped her," Hyunh described of one of his employees getting attacked by the suspects.

When the victims got their chance, cameras captured them all running out the front door to safety.

The suspects ran out the back door.

"People working hard for the money and then they come to steal like that," said Hyunh. "That's very sad for people. Get a job. Do something better."

On Monday, only a couple of the employees were back on the job. The rest were told to return Tuesday.

"They're recovering. Kind of freaked out and frustrated with what happened yesterday," Hyunh said.

Hyunh is hoping the surveillance video gets the thugs off the street before the next violent robbery.

"Hopefully it won't happen to any other restaurant around here," he said.

If you have any information on who's responsible for this armed robbery, call the Houston Police Department right away.

