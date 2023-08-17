Who is Terran Green, the man accused of shooting an HCSO deputy during a traffic stop?

The search continues for Terran Green, the man accused of shooting HCSO deputy Joseph Anderson during a traffic stop.

Example video title will go here for this video

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Law enforcement authorities from across the state are trying to find 34-year-old Terran Green, the man believed to have shot a Harris County Sheriff's Office deputy during a traffic stop on Wednesday night.

As of Thursday afternoon, deputy Joseph Anderson, 29, was recovering and was in good spirits. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said he was shot at least two times and underwent surgery shortly after the shooting.

What happened

The shooting happened around 7:40 p.m. Wednesday on Homestead Road just inside Beltway 8 and east of the Eastex Freeway. Gonzalez said Anderson went on patrol at about 7:40 p.m. and within a minute, 911 dispatch started receiving calls about the deputy being injured.

The investigation

Authorities believe Terran Green is the shooter. About three hours after the shooting, a Blue Alert was issued for Terran Green, and then a little before 2 a.m., his brother, James Green, was added. James Green has since been cleared. Blue Alerts are issued to help catch people who are believed to have wounded or killed local, state or federal law enforcement officers.

Anyone with information on Terran Green's whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers, the Harris County Sheriff's Office of Houston Police Department. Multiple agencies have announced reward money in the case. Up to $45,000 is being offered for information that leads to Terran Green's arrest.

We hope this case comes to closure very quickly. I have full confidence in my @HCSOTexas team and all public safety partners assisting us. It’s just a matter of time before we capture Green. He’s considered armed & dangerous. If you have

1/2 pic.twitter.com/aD9HS0AiOA — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) August 17, 2023

Gonzalez said that if anyone is found to be helping Terran Green, they could face charges.

Brother cleared

Terran Green hasn't been found but his older brother was questioned and released. James Green, 37, said he was in the car with his brother when he shot Anderson. He was originally identified as a suspect but investigators said he was just a passenger at the time.

KHOU 11 News reporter Anayeli Ruiz spoke to James Green after he was cleared. He didn't say where his brother was but did say he was running errands with his brother when the shooting happened. He said he was on medication because he was shot a few weeks ago.

James Green said authorities raided his house early Thursday morning. He said they took him in for questioning before he was released. He's not facing any charges.

Terran Green description

Terran Green still hasn't been found. He's described as a Black man who is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs about 180 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a gray shirt and black shorts at the time of the shooting.

Initially, authorities were trying to find the vehicle that Terran Green was driving at the time of the shooting, but it was found abandoned at an apartment complex on West Airtex Boulevard just west of the North Freeway and north of the Beltway.

Criminal history

Andy Kahan, with Crime Stoppers, said Terran Green has a lengthy criminal record and there was a warrant out for his arrest when he opened fire on Anderson. Kahan thinks it could be one of the reasons why the deputy was shot.

"When Green is pulled over by a deputy, he knows he is wanted. He knows he is going back to jail no matter what the traffic stop was for. That is what puts law enforcement in such peril," Kahan said.

Terran Green's background includes a criminal history dating back to 2007. He's been charged with evading arrest, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and also faced theft and drug charges, according to records. He served time in prison at least three times. The warrant that was out for his arrest was for failure to appear in court.

Kahan said he wishes Terran Green wasn't let out on bond or was given a higher bond.