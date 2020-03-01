A 24-year-old man was arrested Thursday on a murder charge in connection with the death of a man found under Interstate 635.

Damian Moody is accused of killing Jonathan Nchekwube, 30, in a fight on Nov. 21 under I-635 near Skillman Street in Dallas.

A bloody cellphone found nearby connected Moody to the slaying, police records say.

Witnesses told police they saw Nchekwube being chased by a man wearing a dark-colored hoodie. They said Nchekwube ran onto the freeway from the north side and crossed both the west and eastbound lanes of traffic as he was chased, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

Video evidence corroborated the witness statements, police said.

Witnesses also told police they saw a man wearing a dark pullover assaulting Nchekwube.

One witness told police when they stopped and offered Nchekwube medical help, he told them he had been stabbed and pointed towards a nearby Public Storage Building on the south side of the freeway, the affidavit says.

That witness stayed with him until first responders arrived and took him to a local hospital where he later died, the warrant states.

Police canvassed the area after the incident and found a black hoodie pullover "with what appeared to be blood on the outside" near the storage facility, according to the warrant.

Underneath the hoodie, there was a black Apple iPhone that also had "what appeared to be fresh blood on the front and back of the phone," police records show.

The blood came back as a match for Nchekwube, the warrant states. Detectives also obtained a search warrant for the phone and found information such as photos and a Facebook account that allegedly identified the phone's user as Moody.

Police believe Moody was wearing the hoodie with the phone inside when he allegedly attacked Nchekwube.

Moody is being held in the Dallas County jail in lieu of $250,000 bail.

