Black box showed accused impaired driver was going 115 mph before deadly crash, according to constable's office

Authorities said the black box recovered from Daniel Canada's vehicle showed he was speeding just seconds before crashing into the back of Porsha Branch's vehicle.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Details from a black box are revealing more information about a deadly crash earlier this month in north Harris County.

Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office investigators said the black box recovered from Daniel Canada's vehicle showed that he was driving 115 mph 2 seconds before crashing into Porsha Branch's vehicle.

Editor's note: The video at the top of this article is from last week after the accident.

The crash happened on March 14 at the intersection of FM 2920 and Gosling Road.

Canada, 35, is charged with four counts of intoxication manslaughter and is being held in jail with no bond. He's due back in court in May.

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, a deputy pulled Canada over for speeding shortly before the crash. The deputy had Canada get out of his vehicle on the I-45 feeder road at Parramatta Lane and briefly detained him.

Canada told the deputy he had marijuana inside his vehicle but didn't appear impaired so he was allowed to go, HCSO said in a statement. HCSO also said the deputy who initiated the traffic stop normally does not work patrol and was on his way home.