Man injured when argument leads to shootout at gas station in southwest Houston, police say

Houston police say one shooter drove off during the altercation and the other crashed his vehicle while trying to give chase.

HOUSTON — A shootout at a southwest Houston gas station put one man in the hospital Friday night.

Houston police responded to a shooting call about 11:30 p.m. at a Mobil gas station in the 10400 block of Bissonnet Street near Beltway 8.

HPD Lt. Pavel said it started when the drivers of a red BMW and a black Infinity got into an argument. What the disagreement was about is still unclear.

At some point, multiple shots were fired.

Westside officers are at 10400 Bissonnet. Initial reports were that a male was shot in the face during an exchange of gunfire. Investigation showed that the male fell and hit his face on a pole. Male is expected to survive. 202 pic.twitter.com/JjB7cD8ne9 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) November 20, 2021

Investigators said the Infinity drove off and the BMW driver tried to give chase, but he rear ended another vehicle.

The BMW driver was taken to the hospital when police arrived. Investigators said he fell and hit his face on a pole. He's expected to survive.

"At this time, we don't believe anybody was shot. We're still trying to get as much information as possible; we're looking at video, we're still trying to talk to witnesses," Pavel said.