2 years on the run | Police searching for man accused of deadly shooting in SW Houston parking lot

HOUSTON — Houston police are searching for a man who they said shot and killed two people and injured another in a southwest Houston parking lot in 2021.

Rudy Ventura, 26, is charged with capital murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to Houston police. He is not in custody and police are asking the public to help them find him.

What happened

On Oct. 25, 2021, around 1:21 a.m., police said Ventura drove to a parking lot off Bissonnet Street near Wilcrest Drive in a red or maroon Nissan Titan truck. They said he got out of the truck and approached a group of people who were standing outside a restaurant.

Ventura then shot three people. Eliexi Arce, 40, and Elmer Coto-Maravilla, 26, died. A third man was shot in the hand and survived, police said.

Witnesses told police they saw the shooter show up in the truck and open fire. They said Ventura then got back in the truck and left down Bissonnet.

Ventura was identified two days after the shooting but police have not been able to find him since then.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).