HPD: Several arrested after dirt bike and ATV riders create chaos on Westheimer

Westheimer has become a popular place for bikers and riders to take over in recent years.

HOUSTON — Several people were arrested by Houston police after chaos erupted just outside of the KHOU 11 studios.

Video shows a large group of people on dirt bikes and ATVs weaving in and out of traffic on Westheimer and Chimney Rock around 11 p.m. Friday night.

People were seen performing stunts like wheelies while they disrupted traffic near the Galleria before they all split up as police arrived. Several bikes were impounded during the incident.

Police said the Harris County District Attorney's office was notified of what happened, but that it's unclear what charges the suspects could be facing at this time.

KHOU 11 has documented many incidents over the last several years and HPD said officers are making arrests, but that it's not always easy.

"They’re operating vehicles that are not meant to be on the roadway," HPD Sgt. Matthew Ham said. "And a lot of these cases they’re speeding or they’re swerving in and out of the lanes of traffic, blocking roadways, deadly conduct, reckless driving."

Westheimer has become a popular place for bikers and riders to take over. While KHOU 11 News has never witnessed any wrecks or violence caused by the bikers, HPD said it has happened.

"There was some kind of altercation with a group of bandit motorcycles," HPD Lt. Larry Crowson said in August 2021, the night a father of two was shot and killed on Westheimer at Molina’s restaurant.

Police said a group of men on ATVs and dirt bikes surrounded the family's car in the 2021 shooting.

While officers have their work cut out for them, police said their maneuverability makes it easy for them to get away.