HPD: Biker dies after being pinned in hit-and-run crash on Allen Parkway

Police said the driver ran from the scene, leaving the truck behind.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — Houston police are searching for the driver of a pickup truck after the driver hit and killed a motorcyclist near Fourth Ward.

The crash happened around 2 a.m. Saturday on Allen Parkway near Taft Street.

Police were responding to the crash and discovered a truck that left the roadway with a motorcycle pinned underneath it. They then discovered the driver of the motorcycle and pronounced them dead at the scene.

The driver of the pickup truck left the scene after the crash and left the truck behind. Police said they had several witnesses at the scene that were able to give a generic description of the suspect.

If you have information on the crash, you can contact HPD's Hit and Run Division at 713-247-4065 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.