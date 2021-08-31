Police looking for man accused of swiping two 65-inch TVs from SW Houston store

Video shows the suspect grabbing the two TVs and putting them in the back of an SUV.

HOUSTON — Houston police have released video of a man they say walked into a store in southwest Houston and stole two 65-inch TVs.

They need your help to find him.

It happened on Monday, August 9 at around 3:15 p.m. at a store in the 2700 block of Kirkwood.

The suspect reportedly walked into the store, went to the televisions and grabbed the two 65-inch Samsung flat screens.

Police say he placed them in a basket then walked out of the electronics section and toward the exit.

An employee asked him for a receipt. The man reportedly pulled out a piece of paper, saying it was the receipt, but wouldn’t show it.

According to investigators, the suspect then threatened the employee, grabbed one of the TVs, walked out of the store and put it in the back of a light blue Toyota Highlander.

He then walked back into the store, pushed an employee to the ground and grabbed the second TV. He put that second TV in the back of the Highlander, got in the passenger’s side and took off.