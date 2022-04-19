Big rig driver charged with intoxication manslaughter in deadly crash on East Freeway

Four vehicles were involved in this crash, including two 18-wheelers. A 30-year-old woman was killed.

HOUSTON — An 18-wheeler driver has been charged with intoxication manslaughter in connection to a deadly crash Monday on the East Freeway.

The suspect has been identified as 31-year-old Pablo Isai Frias. He is accused of being intoxicated when he slammed into the back of a Tahoe, killing its driver.

According to Houston police, at about 11:35 a.m., a tan Chevrolet Tahoe, a Ford Transit, and two big rigs were eastbound in the 7800 block of the East Freeway. The Transit stopped due to traffic, and one of the big rigs stopped behind it.

The driver of the Tahoe, who may have been attempting to get into another lane, struck the back of one of the 18-wheelers, police said.

The other big rig, driven by Frias, then struck the back of the Tahoe.

The driver of the Tahoe, a 30-year-old woman, was pronounced dead on scene.

Investigators determined Frias was intoxicated, which led to his arrest.