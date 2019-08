HOUSTON — A bicyclist was struck and killed in south Houston Tuesday afternoon, according to the Houston Police Department.

The crash happened around 3:30 p.m. in the 4800 block of Belvedere at Old Spanish Trail.

Police said the man was riding a bicycle when he was struck and killed by a driver. The man was not crossing the street at a crosswalk.

The driver did stay at the scene and try to help, police said.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM