Bicyclist hit and killed while crossing Highway 6, police say

The bicyclist is said to have been crossing the highway in a dark area outside of the crosswalk.

HOUSTON — A bicyclist was struck and killed while crossing a dark portion of Highway 6, according to the Houston Police Department.

The incident happened around 9 p.m Sunday night at the intersection of Highway 6 and Briar Forest Drive.

Police say an Audi sedan was traveling northbound on Highway 6 when it struck the victim on a bicycle. The driver then flagged down an officer at the intersection and called 911.

When first responders arrived, the bicyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

HPD says the driver remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators. They also say they determined the driver was not impaired.

The victim's identity was not revealed, but police say he's a male between 40 and 45 years old.