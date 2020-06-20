Bicyclist fatally struck by hit-and-run driver in southwest Houston, police say

HOUSTON — Houston police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who struck and killed a bicyclist.
Investigators said the victim was with a group of friends when he was hit about 5:30 a.m. Saturday on the 610 South Loop feeder road near Braeswood Boulevard.
HPD said the driver left the scene before officers arrived.
Investigators are searching any leads that will help with finding the person responsible.
“We believe that we’re going to be able to identify the car,” Division Chief Sean Teare with the Harris County Districts Attorney’s Office said. “We still have a lot of investigation to go, but we take these very, very seriously.”
Anyone with information related to the case should call the Houston Police Department or Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS (8477).
MORE CRIME STORIES ON KHOU.COM
Great news if you watch TV with an antenna
KHOU has just upgraded its technology. If you were unable to receive KHOU with your antenna in the past, try again on channel 11.11. You may have to rescan your channels for it to work – if that’s the case, we’ve got some instructions at KHOU.com/antenna. If you already see KHOU on 11.1, you may now ALSO see it on 11.11 – it’s the exact same programming. We’re really excited to be able to bring our KHOU 11 News, CBS shows and sports, Wheel of Fortune, Ellen and Great Day Houston to more homes around the area. If you’re still having trouble, please contact us here and we’ll try to get you set up.