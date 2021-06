Police believe the driver was in a Chevrolet sedan.

HOUSTON — A cyclist is in the hospital as the search continues for the driver who hit them, Houston police say.

The incident was reported before 10 p.m. in the 6200 block of Beverly Hill, not far from Richmond and Fountain View.

Police said an adult male on a bike was hit by a vehicle, possibly a beige Chevrolet sedan. That driver fled the scene.