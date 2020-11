Officers responded about 9:20 a.m. Monday to reports of a person shot in the 300 block of Benmar Drive.

HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating a fatal shooting Monday morning at an apartment complex in the Greater Greenspoint area.

Officers responded about 9:20 a.m. to reports of a person shot in the 300 block of Benmar Drive. Investigators said when police arrived the victim was found lying on the ground.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

It's still unclear what led to the victim being shot.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is confirmed.