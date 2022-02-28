Man shot during road rage incident on Beltway 8 at Hilcroft

Authorities said the dispute began over who had the right-of-way when two lanes merged in SW Houston.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man was shot Monday during an apparent road rage incident in southwest Houston, according to authorities.

Two cars were eastbound on Beltway 8 at Hillcroft when both drivers decided to exit, according to a statement from the Harris County Precinct 7 Constable's Office. The lanes merge, and authorities said the drivers began arguing over who had the right-of-way.

Authorities said the driver of a red Honda Civic ended up in front of a black Mercedes. They said the driver of the Mercedes shot into the back of the Civic, striking the driver in the shoulder.

The driver of the Civic was taken to a hospital with what authorities said were non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities did not provide a description of the shooter. They said the driver of the Civic is no longer cooperating with investigators.