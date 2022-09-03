Man in critical condition after being shot during road rage incident on Beltway 8

Officials said the suspect pulled up alongside the victim in a gold, late model GMC SUV and opened fire, striking the 41-year-old man in the abdomen.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A 41-year-old man is in critical condition after he was shot during a road rage incident on Beltway 8 on Wednesday night, according to Harris County Precinct 7 officials.

Precinct 7 toll road deputies responded to the scene at about 6:15 p.m. in the 10800 block of the South Sam Houston Parkway, near West Airport Boulevard. The incident happened in the eastbound lanes.

According to authorities, the suspect was driving a late model, gold GMC SUV, when they pulled alongside the victim and opened fire. Multiple shots were fired and the victim was struck in the abdomen. His wound was considered life-threatening and he was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

The shooter has not been taken into custody.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).