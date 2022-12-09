Lacie Moore, 40, was found shot and killed inside her home Sunday by police. Her family says she was the victim of a murder-suicide involving her husband.

JOSEPHINE, Texas — The Wylie Independent School District and countless students impacted by a beloved English teacher in Collin County are mourning Monday after she was found dead inside her home.

According to family members, 40-year-old Lacie Moore was found shot and killed alongside her husband Sunday by police in Josephine.

Moore's family told WFAA she was the victim of a murder-suicide. The Josephine Chief of Police said that the shooting incident was isolated and that no suspects are at large. He added that an investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Moore was an English/language arts teacher at Davis Intermediate School within Wylie ISD.

Before that, she had taught for several years within Community ISD.

Her family is raising funds to assist with funeral arrangements.

Wylie ISD informed parents of Moore's death this morning and sent the following statement to WFAA:

Our Wylie ISD family is devastated by the passing of Lacie Moore, Davis Intermediate teacher. Mrs. Moore positively impacted the lives of so many students, and we are heartbroken by the loss of this incredible teacher and even better person. Our thoughts and prayers are with Mrs. Moore’s family during this tremendously difficult time.

Moore leaves behind four children, according to close friend Sarah Kramer.

When Kramer met Moore, she was merely a stranger and her son's teacher.

He struggled with autism and ADHD until he met Moore, Kramer said.

"I was so lucky because she changed my son's life and my life too," Kramer said.

"She had a gift. She was so gifted, and I don't know if I will ever be able to process what a huge tragedy this is. This world is a lot darker without her."

Kramer said she was stunned that a teacher would care so much for her son like he was her child.

She added that Moore did that for all of her students.

"She saw what a kid needed. And if they needed a friend, she was that. If they needed a parent, she was that. If they just needed somebody just to listen, she was that. And she was so good at personalizing her care for all her kids," Kramer said.

"She was just sunshine, and she would make fun of me for saying that, but that's who she was."

Now, Kramer intends to repay the kindness shown to her family now that Moore's children are without their mom.