Police continue working to identify SE Houston road rage shooter

Police are still searching for the person who shot a 7-year-old girl in the leg and thigh in southeast Houston last weekend.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HOUSTON — A girl who was shot during a road rage incident last weekend was released from the hospital on Tuesday as police continue to search for the shooter.

The shooting happened on Bellfort near Telephone Road.

According to police, the 7-year-old girl was a passenger in her mother's car when a man in a black Lexus opened fire on them.

Authorities said the mother and the suspect were involved in an altercation on the road just before the shots were fired.

The girl was shot in her leg and thigh but she's expected to be OK.

Anyone with information about the shooting or suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers.