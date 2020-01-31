HOUSTON — The 16-year-old accused in the fatal shooting of a classmate at Bellaire High School will remain detained in jail, a judge ruled Friday.

KHOU 11's Janel Forte reported the shooting suspect appeared in a Houston courtroom along with his mother and his lawyer. They did not make a statement about the manslaughter case against the teenager, whose name is not being released because he is a minor.

The judge said the teenager is a threat to the public and himself.

New details emerged last week about the suspect, reported KHOU 11's Jason Miles. The district attorney's office said they recovered the gun used in the shooting because of the "direct result of the young man’s cooperation."

Harris County DA Kim Ogg said the weapon was hidden in a place not widely accessible to people. As of last week, Ogg said the alleged shooter isn’t talking about where he may have gotten the gun, however.

"If he got it illegally, we need to know," Ogg said. "If it came from a family member or somebody in his household, we need to know.”

Ogg has described the shooting incident as unintentional, which is why the teenage suspect is facing a manslaughter charge.

