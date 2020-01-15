HOUSTON — The student accused of fatally shooting his 16-year-old classmate inside Bellaire High School has been charged with manslaughter, city officials confirmed Wednesday.

Because the suspect is a minor his name is not being released.

Bellaire City Manager Paul Hofmann tells KHOU 11 News the charges could be upgraded pending the outcome of the investigation, which is still underway.

The shooting suspect and another suspect he was found with both remain in jail at this time. That second suspect has not yet been charged with a crime, however.

Police are asking the public in the surrounding neighborhood to be on the lookout for the gun used in the shooting. The weapon has not yet been recovered, and police fear it was ditched somewhere nearby.

A description or model of the weapon was not provided, however. If the weapon is found, it should be turned in to police.

Tuesday's shooting happened as the school day wrapped up, according to the Bellaire Police Department.

At about 4 p.m. the first 911 call came in about a student who was shot in his chest at the campus. The victim was taken to the hospital and was later pronounced dead.

More than three hours later, the shooting suspect and another person were taken into custody. They were allegedly found hiding behind a dumpster at a grocery store on Chimney Rock.

Classes were canceled for Wednesday as parents concerned about campus safety gathered the night of the shooting.

It was a reversal from a previous decision from school officials, who initially said there would be classes.

“The fact that they’re just, like, 'Come back to school tomorrow. It’s going to be fine.' This is not acceptable,” parent Jonasu Wagstaff said.

While students won't be on campus Wednesday, faculty and staff have been asked to report for duty as normal.

In a statement, the Houston Independent School District promised grief and crisis support for students and staff. HISD offers a variety of social and emotional support resources, view more information here.

This isn't the first time this school year parents have expressed safety concerns.

In September 2019, the school district investigated after someone air dropped threats of a picture of a gun to students at the Bellaire campus. The image of the pistol had the caption "Don't come to school tmr."

