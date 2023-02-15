Former Bellaire HS student taken into custody after showing up to campus with a weapon, HISD says

"The safety of our students and staff is our top priority. A former student trespassed at Bellaire High School on Monday, February 13, 2023, and was reported to HISD Police on site. The individual was searched and apprehended due to unlawful possession of a weapon on school property. Due to privacy rights, HISD will not be providing further information at this time. Our students are safe and our building is secure. We take these situations very seriously and remind families, students, and staff the importance of reporting suspicious or unsafe behavior to campus administration, through the See Something, Say Something app or by calling HISD Police Department’s 24-hour hotline at 713-892-7777."