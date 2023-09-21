Police: Man tried to abduct woman in Bellaire; same suspect accused in similar cases

Amar Barkouda was taken into custody during a traffic stop. Police he was out on bond on an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge.

Example video title will go here for this video

BELLAIRE, Texas — A man accused of chasing a woman in Bellaire Thursday morning is now in custody. Police said he was the same suspect in similar cases on Tuesday and Wednesday.

In Thursday's case, police got a call a little after 8 a.m. about a man chasing a woman on Grand Lake near South Rice. While they were responding, they said they got another call about a man trying to abduct a woman on Evergreen near Ferris Drive, which is about three-tenths of a mile away.

Police said a witness called 911 and gave them a description of the man.

Shortly after that, Bellaire police arrested Amar Barkouda during a traffic stop. He's charged with attempted kidnapping.

Police said Barkouda, who was out on bond on an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge, is the suspect in two similar cases – one that happened Tuesday along Jessamine and Ferris that Houston police were investigating and another on Chestnut near South Rice that Bellaire Police were looking into.

Police are asking anyone who has had anything similar happen to them or if they recognize Barkouda to call Bellaire police at 713-668-0487 or Houston police at 713-884-3131.