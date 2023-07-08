Police looking for men who threw victim to the ground during robbery in SW Houston

The victim had just withdrawn cash from a Bank of America on Westheimer when he was likely followed to a parking lot on Bellaire Boulevard, police said.

HOUSTON — Police are searching for the men responsible for throwing a man down to the ground and stealing a bag of money from him in Asiatown in July.

The robbery was caught on surveillance video in a parking lot.

Investigators with the Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division said the victim had just withdrawn cash for a Bank of America on Westheimer Road near Wilcrest Drive in the Westchase area.

The robbery happened just a few miles away in a commercial parking lot on Bellaire Boulevard near Corporate Drive. This happened just after 11 a.m. on July 5

Police said the victim was suddenly approached from behind by an unknown man, who threw him to the ground. The thief then grabbed a money bag from the victim and ran back to a dark-colored Ford Fusion before speeding away.

Police said the men were in two separate vehicles, the Fusion and a black Chrysler 300 with fake paper tags.

