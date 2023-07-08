x
Crime

Police looking for men who threw victim to the ground during robbery in SW Houston

The victim had just withdrawn cash from a Bank of America on Westheimer when he was likely followed to a parking lot on Bellaire Boulevard, police said.

HOUSTON — Police are searching for the men responsible for throwing a man down to the ground and stealing a bag of money from him in Asiatown in July.

The robbery was caught on surveillance video in a parking lot.

Investigators with the Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division said the victim had just withdrawn cash for a Bank of America on Westheimer Road near Wilcrest Drive in the Westchase area.

The robbery happened just a few miles away in a commercial parking lot on Bellaire Boulevard near Corporate Drive. This happened just after 11 a.m. on July 5

READ: Burglaries on the rise in Houston's Asiatown, HPD says

Police said the victim was suddenly approached from behind by an unknown man, who threw him to the ground. The thief then grabbed a money bag from the victim and ran back to a dark-colored Ford Fusion before speeding away.

Police said the men were in two separate vehicles, the Fusion and a black Chrysler 300 with fake paper tags.

Police said the men were in two separate vehicles, the Fusion and a black Chrysler 300 with fake paper tags.
Police said the men were in two separate vehicles, the Fusion and a black Chrysler 300 with fake paper tags.

Please contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000.

Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

