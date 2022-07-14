1 dead, others injured after shooting at W Houston apartment complex, security guard says

A security guard at the complex said the victim who was killed is a man in his early 20s and the shooter is still on the loose.

HOUSTON — One person is dead and multiple others injured after a shooting at a west Houston apartment complex Thursday night, according to a security guard for the complex.

The shooting happened at the Sunset Crossing apartment complex off of Beechnut.

It's unclear how many others were shot or their conditions.

