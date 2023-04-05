Man, 33, wanted by police for deadly shooting in SW Houston parking lot

Houston police are searching for Jernell Madison, 33, who they said shot and killed Fatorma Gabba Jr. in a parking lot off Beechnut on April 10.

HOUSTON — Houston police on Thursday identified a 33-year-old man who was accused of shooting and killing a man in southwest Houston last month.

Investigators identified Jernell Madison as the man they said shot and killed 34-year-old Fatorma Gabba Jr. in a parking lot off Beechnut on April 10.

Madison has not been arrested. Police said he is charged with murder and provided a mugshot from 2020. They previously had released surveillance images of him.

What happened

Around 7:30 p.m. on the night of the shooting, police said they showed up at a shopping center at the corner of Beechnut and Corporate Drive and found Gabba Jr. dead at the scene. Investigators also said a woman was shot.

According to authorities, an argument broke out in the parking lot. It started as a shoving match, but at least two people pulled out guns and started shooting. Gabba Jr. was involved in the fight, officials said. Investigators said they're not sure if the woman who was shot was part of the group that was fighting or if she was a bystander.

Police said Gabba Jr. was shot several times and ran to the front door of a business, where he collapsed. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Gabba Jr.'s father showed up at the scene of the shooting and shed some insight into what happened.

"He was a good kid, but he got in bad company and this is the result," Fatorma Gabba Sr. said. "It is very painful, very painful. Just like any parent, we have children that we raise, but sometimes they get in trouble."

Authorities said Madison left the scene in a silver SUV.

Anyone with information about Madison's whereabouts is asked to call the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).