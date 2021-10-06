DPS: Trooper injured after getting hit by driver in stolen van south of Cypress

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Deputies and DPS are looking for the person who hit and injured a trooper in a patrol unit south of Cypress early Thursday.
The incident was reported around 8 a.m. along Beckendorf and Peek, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.
Texas DPS later confirmed one of its troopers was in a marked vehicle when they were hit by a van. The driver of the van ditched the vehicle and fled the scene. The trooper is being treated for minor injuries.
Authorities said the van was reported stolen.
Anyone with information can call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.