DPS: Trooper injured after getting hit by driver in stolen van south of Cypress

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Deputies and DPS are looking for the person who hit and injured a trooper in a patrol unit south of Cypress early Thursday.

The incident was reported around 8 a.m. along Beckendorf and Peek, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Texas DPS later confirmed one of its troopers was in a marked vehicle when they were hit by a van. The driver of the van ditched the vehicle and fled the scene. The trooper is being treated for minor injuries.

Authorities said the van was reported stolen.