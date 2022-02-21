Isaiah Daquinton Douglas had been on the run since two bodies were found south of Dayton last month. Authorities said he was found Monday hiding in a Beaumont home.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police found and arrested a man wanted for murder after two bodies were found in a burning car in Liberty County.

Isaiah Daquinton Douglas was arrested around 2 p.m. on Monday after police learned he was hiding in a Beaumont home, according to a Liberty County Sheriff’s Office release. Douglas tried to escape once officers surrounded the house but was taken into custody.

No one else was in the house when Douglas was arrested, according to the release.

Douglas was the third and final person wanted by the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office regarding the murder case. Douglas is set to be transported to the Liberty County Jail and charged with capital murder.

DaQuincy Broussard, 37, and Destiny Gleason, 24, were arrested in early February of 2022 in connection with a murder after the bodies were found.

Broussard is charged with capital murder, and Gleason is charged with tampering with evidence. Gleason and Jones are currently in the Liberty County Jail.

The bodies were found under the FM 1409 bridge just south of Dayton early Jan. 26 morning. One body was found in the back seat of the vehicle, and the other was found in the trunk.

The identities of the victims found in the vehicle have not been confirmed.

It has been determined that one victim was shot prior to being burned. The cause of death for the second victim has not been determined, according to police.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

From a Liberty County Sheriff's Office release:

Liberty County Sheriff’s Captain Billy Knox announced today that Isaiah Daquinton Douglas, who has been on the run since being filed on for murder in the case of the two victims found in a burned out vehicle recently in Liberty County, was arrested at approximately 2:pm this evening by Officers of the Beaumont Police Department.

Information had been received by the Beaumont Police Department that Douglas was hiding out at a home in their city, and when that house was surrounded by Officers, Douglas made an effort to elude police but he was taken into custody without further incident. It was reported that Douglas was alone in the house at the time of his arrest.

According to Capt. Knox, Douglas is the third and final person wanted in this murder case. LCSO Investigators and Texas Rangers are presently in route to Beaumont to return Douglas to Liberty County where he will be placed in the Liberty County Jail on a charge of Capital Murder. (END)

