BEAUMONT, Texas — A medical assistant in Beaumont was indicted on four charges Wednesday, accused of sending bogus prescriptions for several drugs.

Court documents say Christina Renee Basha sent prescriptions that allowed her and at least 21 others to get codeine, promethazine and Xanax.

Basha was indicted by a Jefferson County grand jury following an investigation that began over two years ago. A probable cause affidavit said Dr. Shariq Ahmad called police on Feb. 12, 2017 after he determined she had called in at least 66 prescriptions to several pharmacies. The documents say the prescriptions were not for his patients.

Basha has been charged with third-degree fraud-fictitious prescription.

