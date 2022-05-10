Man shot, killed by police after he injured 3 people in 2 separate shootings in Baytown, police say

One of the injured victims is in critical condition. The other two are stable.

BAYTOWN, Texas — A man was shot and killed by police Wednesday after they said he shot three people in two separate shootings in Baytown.

The first shooting happened at about 6:40 p.m near an RV resort home on Tri City Beach Road.

Baytown police said the suspect got into an argument with a man and woman who were in a vehicle. He then pulled out a gun and shot at both of them. Only the woman was hit, officials said.

Police said at the time of this shooting, another woman was passing by in her vehicle and witnessed what happened. She kept driving but the suspect followed her as she met up with a man on Bay Oak Harbor, which is about 10 minutes away from the initial shooting scene.

The suspect then shot the woman and the man, according to police.

The man who was shot was taken to the hospital by Life flight in critical condition. The two women who were shot are stable.

The suspect then drove back to the initial scene on Tri City Beach Road and was met by police who were investigating.

The suspect tried to get away by running into a ditch but police said they found him and at some point pulled out their weapons and shot him.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. No officers were injured.