Teen killed in Baytown during fight with three other boys, police say

Investigators say two boys were shot after an argument turned physical. Police are asking witnesses to send more information.

BAYTOWN, Texas — A teenager was pronounced dead Tuesday after guns were pulled during a fight, according to the Baytown Police Department.

BPD Sgt. John Butler said police responded to a shooting around 4:45 p.m. in the 500 block of Massey Thompkins Road. A group of people led an officer to the teen who was on the ground unresponsive.

Detectives said he and his friend were arguing with three other teens who were driving on Hartman Street. The three boys got out of the vehicle to confront them, and the argument turned physical.

Two people were shot during the fight. One died at the scene after an officer and Baytown EMS performed life-saving measures, according to police. The other was taken to the hospital by the other boys he was with. He's expected to recover.