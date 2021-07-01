Two Baytown police officers, jailer indicted on aggravated assault charges after controversial arrest

"I knew that for a fact that they was not trying to just beat up a person. They was actually trying to kill me," Kedric Crawford told KHOU 11 in 2019.

HOUSTON — A Harris County grand jury has indicted two Baytown Police officers and a jailer Thursday for their roles in a case we first told you about in July of 2019.

Officers Teddy Sims and Samuel Serrett and jailer Shane Dunlap are charged with aggravated assault.

Bodycam footage showed them roughing up Kedric Crawford, then 45, who was treated at Ben Taub for his injuries.

Editor's note: The video above originally aired on July 25, 2019.

“Nobody is above the law, including those who have a duty to enforce the law,” Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said.

Crawford told KHOU 11 that things escalated quickly that night after he pulled into the H-E-B parking lot on Garth Road.

In the bodycam footage, Crawford is heard asking the officer why he’s been stopped.

While searching his car the officer tells Crawford he’s free to go at any time.

However, seconds later the video shows the officer grab Crawford and slam him on the hood of the car and then to the ground.

Baytown police Lieutenant Steve Dorris said Crawford was resisting arrest when the officer used a Taser on him.

"I knew that for a fact that they was not trying to just beat up a person. They was actually trying to kill me," Crawford said.

Kedric(k) Crawford says he was tased and beaten by a #Baytown officer on July 6 after a stop. He says this was excessive force by the officer when he committed no crime. pic.twitter.com/QcbsqQC0yw — David Gonzalez (@DavidGonzKHOU) July 25, 2019

He hired attorney Ben Crump and sued the department.

“The police actually admit that they were punching him and he had to have stitches above his eye,” Crump said.

The well-known attorney also represents the family of Pamela Turner, who was killed by a Baytown officer a couple of months before Crawford's case. Officer Juan Delacruz was indicted in 2020 on a charge of aggravated assault by a public servant.

“Baytown, you cannot continue to attack American citizens just because of their color of their skin,” Crump said at the time.

If convicted, Sims, Serrett and Dunlap could get from five years up to life in prison.