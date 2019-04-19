BAYTOWN, Texas — Police in Baytown are trying to find the people who robbed a jewelry store in a smash-and-grab earlier this week.

It happened Tuesday afternoon at the Kay Jewelers on Garth Road.

Witnesses told police four people came into the store breaking the glass display cases and taking several pieces of men’s jewelry.

The robbers rode in a light colored Nissan Versa, according to Baytown Police. It was at least four of them, police said.

One stayed at the door, presumably as a lookout. There may have been another lookout sitting in a black Mazda 3.

No one was hurt during the robbery but police said the potential suspects should be considered armed and dangerous.

Look at the photos provided by the Baytown Police Department to see if you can help them identify suspects.

