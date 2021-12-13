Baytown shooting survivor: 'I asked God to take my soul'

Duane Cormier showed up at the scene barefoot and still wearing a hospital gown but said he feels blessed to be alive. One young woman was killed and 13 were hurt.

BAYTOWN, Texas — Many of the survivors of the deadly drive-by shooting in Baytown Sunday night returned to the scene Monday. Some of them came back to collect belongings they left behind or pick up their vehicles.

Duane Cormier is among those still trying to make sense of the shooting that left 25-year-old Disha Allen dead and 13 others injured.

"Bullets were still hitting the ground around me. People were still screaming and hollering a lot of stuff," Cormier said.

He and the others had gathered at a celebration of life for a man who was murdered recently. They were releasing balloons when the suspect drove up and opened fire on the crowd.

"My life flashed before my face when I was laying there," Cormier said. "I asked God to take my soul."

Cormier says someone drove him to the hospital after he was shot in the back the because he couldn’t feel his legs. The same man dragged out out of the line of fire.

"I told him 'drag me out of the way,' but there was still gunfire so he had to leave me for a second. But he did come back," Cormier said.

He was released from the hospital after being treated.

Cormier showed up at the scene barefoot and still wearing a hospital gown but said he feels blessed to be alive.

A young woman killed in the shooting was identified Monday as 25-year-old Disha Allen. Her cousin called her an amazing person who loved her 4-year-old daughter more than anything.

We are waiting for updates on the other 12 people who were injured.

Investigators are still looking for the gunman. They found a burned abandoned car not far from the scene that fit the description of the suspect's vehicle.

They're also looking at surveillance video.