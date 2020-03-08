Mother shot and killed during Baytown home invasion; search underway for suspects

Police do not yet know why the family’s home was targeted or if it was a random crime.

BAYTOWN, Texas — Police in Baytown are looking for clues and surveillance video that could lead them to the suspects involved in a deadly home invasion early Monday.

The Baytown Police Department tells KHOU 11 News it was about 1:45 a.m. when officers responded to the 1600 block of Alabama.

Investigators learned three or four men broke into a family’s home and confronted the two teenage sons who live there. The intruders demanded money from the teens, alerting the parents to the trouble inside the home.

The suspects shot and killed the teens' mother and then fled the scene, police said.

No other injuries were reported.

