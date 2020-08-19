Man gunned down by officers during chase in Bay City, police say

Police say suspect Jon Perez shot a patrol unit and pointed a gun at officers multiple times during a chase.

BAY CITY, Texas — An armed suspect is dead after being gunned down by officers during a chase in Bay City, the local police department confirmed.

Jon Perez was reportedly wanted for multiple felony and misdemeanor warrants when he got into a confrontation with officers about 5:29 p.m. Tuesday in Bay City.

Investigators said officers recognized Perez as he was driving and tried to stop him. While they chased him, Perez allegedly shot and hit a patrol unit. The Matagorda County Sheriff’s Office and Texas DPS troopers joined in the pursuit.

JUST IN: Bay City PD says officers, MCSO deputies & DPS troopers involved in fatal shooting. Suspect led police on a chase, shooting at an officer’s cruiser. Turned into foot chase, suspect kept shooting, police shot back, hit him. Tried to save him, but couldn’t @KHOU #KHOU11 pic.twitter.com/nxRD1oOOha — Chris Costa (@ChrisCostaTV) August 19, 2020

At some point, police said the suspect got out of his vehicle and attempted to make a run for it.

The police department said Perez raised his weapon and pointed it at officers’ multiple times, causing them to fear for their safety.

That’s when officers from all three agencies returned fire and struck Perez.

Paramedics tried to save his life, but Perez died at the scene.

This officer-involved shooting is currently being investigated by the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Matagorda County District Attorney’s Office.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.