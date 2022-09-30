Bay City ISD employee accused of sending sexual messages to at least 2 students

The communication between Karina Romero and the students is believed to have happened off school property and outside of school hours.

BAY CITY, Texas — A Bay City ISD employee is facing charges after she was accused of improper relationships with students.

Karina Romero, 26, was a paraprofessional aide for the district. She was arrested on Sept. 23 on two charges of sexual assault, one charge of tampering or fabricating physical evidence and one charge of improper relationship between an educator and a student.

The charges she faces stem from a request made by the Bay City ISD Police Department after they learned Romero was carrying on a relationship and engaging in sexual electronic communications with at least two students, police said.

The communication between Romero and the students is believed to have happened off school property and outside of school hours.

The investigation continues.

Anyone with information on the cases is asked to call 979-245-8500 and ask for Detective Chris Cunningham.