The sheriff's office said the shooting happened in the 2700 block of Bay Area Boulevard.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Three men were shot Saturday night in southeast Harris County, according to the sheriff's office.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened in the 2700 block of Bay Area Boulevard, which is in the Friendswood area.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to HCSO. Two other men were shot. One was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.