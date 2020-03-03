*EDITOR'S NOTE: The above video is from Jan. 29 when Mayra Ospina was declared brain dead.*

A World Beer bartender has been charged for allegedly overserving a co-worker who then drove drunk and caused a crash that killed a woman and injured two others in January.

Miguel Rizo, 25, was arrested Sunday after being accused of overserving alcohol to his co-worker, Zachary Castro, on Jan. 26.

“This should be a message to everyone who accepts the huge responsibility of serving alcohol to others,” said Sean Teare, Vehicular Crimes Unit Chief with the Harris County District Attorney's Office. “Follow your training. If you don’t serve responsibly and legally, the consequences will be much greater than simply losing a tip.”

The DA's office said Castro, who was not on the clock at the time, can be seen visibly intoxicated on surveillance video at the Cypress-area bar.

Deputies say Zachary Castro, 26, plowed through a group of good Samaritans helping at a crash site in northwest Harris County.

Video allegedly shows Castro walking into a waiter at the bar then lifting his glass to toast the waiter. He is then seen staggering and stumbling around the bar, and when he leaves about 1:30 a.m., he has trouble getting out the door due to the push bar, the DA’s office said.

After leaving the bar, Castro crashed into a group of good Samaritans who were trying to help a stranded motorist on Barker Cypress near Coventry Park.

Two people were injured, including 32-year-old Luiz Ramirez -- who suffered serious injuries.

Mayra Ospina -- who was one of those helping -- was the first person struck by Castro’s vehicle and died from her injuries.

Mayra Ospina was declared brain dead after she was critically injured when a suspected drunk driver struck her as she was helping at another crash scene.

Castro is charged with intoxication manslaughter and two counts of intoxication assault.

Rizo, the bartender, is charged with two misdemeanor liquor violations: providing alcohol to an intoxicated person and permitting an intoxicated person to remain on the premises.

If convicted, he faces up to a year in jail.

