Barricaded suspect holding person hostage in New Waverly home, deputies say

SWAT is on scene as well as the Walker County Sheriff's Office and the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.

NEW WAVERLY, Texas — A SWAT scene is underway in New Waverly involving an armed barricaded suspect who is holding one person hostage, deputies say.

The scene is at a home in the 6500 block of FM 1374 Road.

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, who is assisting the Walker County Sheriff's Office, said the suspect shot one person, assaulted another and has an active felony warrant out of Montgomery County.

It's not clear if the person the suspect shot or assaulted is the one being held hostage.

This is an active scene.

Check back for any updates.

Subject currently has one person held hostage in the residence. SWAT and CNT Teams from multiple agencies on scene. PIO en route media stage at 6505 FM 1374 Rd., New Waverly for press briefing. https://t.co/sZxIJA7ski — MCTXSheriff (@MCTXSheriff) November 2, 2020