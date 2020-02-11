Barricaded suspect holding person hostage in New Waverly home, deputies say

NEW WAVERLY, Texas — A SWAT scene is underway in New Waverly involving an armed barricaded suspect who is holding one person hostage, deputies say.
The scene is at a home in the 6500 block of FM 1374 Road.
The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, who is assisting the Walker County Sheriff's Office, said the suspect shot one person, assaulted another and has an active felony warrant out of Montgomery County.
It's not clear if the person the suspect shot or assaulted is the one being held hostage.
This is an active scene.
Check back for any updates.
ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM