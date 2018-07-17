HOUSTON – A man who was barricaded in his southwest Houston home surrendered peacefully following an overnight standoff with Houston police.
HPD SWAT was stationed outside the home on Homebriar Court, near Missouri City.
Police say the man got into a fight with his wife two days ago and he threatened her with a pistol. The gun went off, and the 38-year-old husband fled.
The woman says she came home overnight to find her home locked up, so she called 911 and said her husband had returned.
Negotiators are trying to talk the man out of the home.
The wife was not hurt and is outside of the home with police.
Police say there is a warrant for the man’s arrest on an aggravated assault charge.