HPD: SWAT responding to man barricaded inside SW Houston apartment with baby

HOUSTON — A SWAT team is en route to an apartment complex in southwest Houston after receiving reports of a barricaded man with a baby.
This active scene is in the 8100 block of Bellaire Boulevard, which is in the Sharpstown area.
Information is limited, but Houston police said the man was seen and heard threatening to harm himself and the baby he was holding.
