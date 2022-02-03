A man allegedly robbed 2 Houston banks in a week. The FBI needs your help identifying him.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for information that will lead to the identification and arrest of the suspect.

HOUSTON — A man allegedly robbed two Houston banks in less than a week and the FBI needs your help identifying and locating him.

The man, nicknamed the "Lunchtime Looter" for robbing banks in the middle of the day, robbed his first bank on January 28.

Investigators said he gave a threatening note to the bank teller at the IBC Bank on Woodridge Drive, demanding cash. The teller reportedly complied and the suspect got away with an unknown amount of cash.

Witnesses said they saw him drive away in an older model, silver Hyundai Elantra.

Five days later, the same man allegedly walked into the Wells Fargo Bank in the 10200 block of North Freeway and gave a threatening note to the bank teller, demanding cash. While the teller was gathering cash, a manager walked up and the suspect demanded money and threatened to shoot if the employees did not comply.

The suspect was given an unknown amount of money before leaving the bank.

Witnessed have described the robber as a Black man with freckles around his eyes. He is about 6 feet tall and is possibly in his early 30s. He has a medium build and wore a puffy black jacket, a black Chicago White Sox baseball cap and a black and white mask during both robberies.